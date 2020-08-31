Autopsy to guide probe into death of man, 26, found unconscious outside Kerry hotel

The man has been named locally as Darragh Sheehan, 26, from Doneraile in North Cork.

He was found lying unconscious outside the entrance to the Gleneagle Hotel on Muckross Rd in Killarney and emergency services were called.

Gardaí arrived at around 11.40pm and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is believed he had been staying at the hotel.

The man's body was taken to University Hospital Kerry and, ahead of the results of the autopsy to take place there, gardaí said they were treating the death as "unexplained".

They will be examining the events leading up to the man being found on the ground outside the hotel.

The entrance to the hotel was cordoned off for much of yesterday while gardaí carried out a technical examination of the scene.

As part of their investigation, gardaí have appealed for any road-users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cams, and who were travelling in the Muckross Rd area between 11pm and 11.45pm on Saturday, to make that footage available to investigating officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160.

Read More Man believed to have died in Cork during 'horseplay' with friends

Meanwhile, a man has been seriously injured after falling from an upper storey of an HSE-run facility in Youghal in East Cork.

The man in his 50s, who is understood to have intellectual disabilities, was airlifted to hospital on Sunday afternoon following the plunge, which may have been as high as 30ft.

Gardaí confirmed that they attended an incident at Corkhill, Youghal, shortly after 2.30pm on Sunday. It is believed the facility is the Youghal Community Hostel.

It is understood that the man, believed to be from Cork City, was on respite care in the Bayview hostel, an HSE-run facility for people with intellectual disabilities and located close to the entrance to Youghal Community Hospital.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation but it is believed the man fell from a third-storey window to the rear of the premises, and plunged around 30ft onto concrete.

He suffered multiple injuries, including to his lower legs and torso, but did not suffer any serious head injury.

He was treated at the scene by members of staff, including nurses, before the Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance was tasked.

In Cork city, a man who died at a house in the Wilton suburb on Saturday is believed to have fallen unconscious during 'horseplay' with friends after a night out.

His friends carried out CPR on Colm Casey, 28, from Keel, Macroom, before paramedics arrived.

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital but passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.