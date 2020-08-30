Calls for Garda crackdown on Killarney partying after footage of crowds sparks outrage

Footage of crowds of young people drinking in the centre of Killarney has prompted demands for gardaí to crack down on the gatherings which have become increasingly common in recent weeks.

The footage, which has gone viral on social media, was recorded on Main St in the Kerry town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Partying adult men and women, many of whom are believed to be Irish tourists, are seen drinking on both sides of the street and cheering at passing cars from crowded footpaths. There is little attempt to observe social distancing.

Some men are seen jumping on the top of a telephone box housing the town centre's defibrillator and, in the widely shared video, one man strips to his underwear as the audience cheers.

The material is the latest such footage in recent weeks of crowded and unruly street scenes in Killarney which has left locals shocked. Dozens of young adults are crowding outside pubs and in the vicinity of popular premises not observing any kind of social distance.

The town mayor, Brendan Cronin, described the latest scenes as disgraceful. He has asked gardaí to take a firmer approach.

“In a time when we cannot go to watch a football match, when weddings are being postponed along with other family occasions being put on hold, the behaviour seen in our town last night was nothing short of showing two fingers to all those who have put in huge time and effort to make Killarney safe,” said Mr Cronin.

"I am calling on An Garda Síochána to step up their efforts to ensure that a similar large gathering like this does not happen again.”

Disgusted for all law abiding publicans to see scenes like this in Killarney last night.

Especially while the majority of pubs are still shut down.

Close down the business that sold them the takeaway pints immediately and enforce the new Garda laws. @VFIpubs pic.twitter.com/uhfRG8HY8y — The Pubs Of Kerry (@ThePubsOfKerry) August 30, 2020

A Garda spokesperson said they are aware of the video circulating on social media of the scenes in the town but said the force does not comment on an extract of audio/video footage.

However, An Garda Síochána did say in a statement that, on the night in question, it had resources on patrol in the Killarney District "with local Gardaí reporting a large number of persons socialising in Killarney over the evening".

“An Garda Síochána in Killarney were involved in the ongoing investigation of a fatal road traffic Collision and responded to a number of further incidents including the serious investigation into the unexplained death of a male,” it said.

Social distancing and other similar public health guidelines are not penal provisions under the Health Act 1947, said the statement.

Mr Cronin has called a meeting of the town’s Garda superintendent, the president of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, and the Killarney town manager to address the recent events.

"An overwhelming majority of people in Killarney and businesses in the town have adhered to public health guidelines and restrictions introduced by the Government and Health Service Executive during the course of the pandemic," said Paul Sherry, president of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.

"It is disappointing that some people see fit to act irresponsibly with little or no respect for others."