Killarney partiers accused of 'showing two fingers' to those who made sacrifices during Covid

The mayor of Killarney has condemned night time scenes in the town centre last night, saying they are disgraceful.

On Saturday boisterous scenes involving a crowd of people drinking and singing on the street and not observing social distance were captured on video on Main Street.

Some men are seen jumping on the top of a telephone box housing the town centre defibrillator in the video shot.

Partying men and women are seen drinking on both sides of the street cheering at passing cars from crowded footpaths.

At one point in the widely shared video one man strips to his underpants as the audience cheers.

It is the latest such footage in recent weeks of crowded and unruly street scenes in Killarney which has shocked locals.

Dozens of young adults are crowding outside pubs and in the vicinity of popular premises not observing any kind of social distance.

A screenshot from a viral video showing the scenes in Killarney last night (August 29, 2020). Picture: Screenshot via Facebook

The mayor, Cllr Brendan Cronin, this morning described such scenes as disgraceful and has asked gardaí to take a firmer approach.

“In a time when we cannot go to watch a football match, when weddings are being postponed along with other family occasions being put on hold, the behaviour seen in our town last night was nothing short of showing two fingers to all those who have put in huge time and effort to make Killarney safe,” he said.

Business owners and staff have gone above and beyond to protect customers and visitors to Killarney, he said.

Cllr Cronin said he sympathises with Killarney first responders voluntary group for the disrespect shown to the community defibrillator on Main Street.

Those that decided to use the defibrillator box as their 'stage' last night need to publicly apologise for this lack of respect shown.

"I am calling on An Garda Siochána to step up their efforts to ensure that a similar large gather like this does not happen again,” he said in a statement this morning.

Gardai have been asked for comment.