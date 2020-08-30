Firefighters battle 'large fire' in Cork business park

Firefighters battle 'large fire' in Cork business park
Fire in Cork Builders Providers. Pic: Peter Horgan.
Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 16:11 PM

Firefighters in Cork have brought a "large commercial fire" on the southside of the city under control.

It broke out at Togher Industrial Estate near the Kinsale Road Roundabout at around 3pm this afternoon.

Cork Fire Brigade sent engines from three stations to the scene this afternoon along with a ladder truck.

AA Roadwatch had warned motorists of traffic disruption in the area as drivers may slow down to see the huge plume of black smoke billowing from the blaze.

It has since been brought under control but the cause of the fire has not yet been established.

