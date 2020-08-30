Firefighters battle 'large fire' in Cork business park

Firefighters in Cork have brought a "large commercial fire" on the southside of the city under control.

It broke out at Togher Industrial Estate near the Kinsale Road Roundabout at around 3pm this afternoon.

Cork City Fire Brigade say a fire at a commercial premises near the Kinsale Road Roundabout is under control #Cork pic.twitter.com/C9yyrnrSLt — Mairead Twohig (@Mairead2hig) August 30, 2020

Cork Fire Brigade sent engines from three stations to the scene this afternoon along with a ladder truck.

AA Roadwatch had warned motorists of traffic disruption in the area as drivers may slow down to see the huge plume of black smoke billowing from the blaze.

The fire near the Kinsale Rd has been swiftly brought under control by crews working hard from the ground and from our Aerial Ladder Platform. #corkfire pic.twitter.com/hKyuwPn6Xb — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) August 30, 2020

It has since been brought under control but the cause of the fire has not yet been established.