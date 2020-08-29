Man, 20s, found dead in 'unexplained circumstances' outside Cork house overnight 

Gardaí are inveatigating after a man in his 20s has died in "unexplained circumstances" in Cork overnight.

They were called to Eagle Valley in the Wilton area of the city in the early hours of the morning, after reports of an unconscious person outside a house.

"Gardaí are investigating the death in unexplained circumstances of a man in Cork City in the early hours of Saturday, 29th August, 2020," a spokesperson for the force said.

"Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene at approximately 1.10am following reports of an unconscious male outside a residence at Eagle Valley, Wilton, Cork City.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The house has been sealed off for a technical examination and a post-mortem will take place on the man's remains.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí say.