Man, 20s, found dead in 'unexplained circumstances' outside Cork house overnight 

Gardaí were called to Eagle Valley in Cork City at around 1.10am, after reports of an unconscious person outside a house.
Man, 20s, found dead in 'unexplained circumstances' outside Cork house overnight 

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 11:05 AM
Joel Slattery

Gardaí are inveatigating after a man in his 20s has died in "unexplained circumstances" in Cork overnight.

They were called to Eagle Valley in the Wilton area of the city in the early hours of the morning, after reports of an unconscious person outside a house.

"Gardaí are investigating the death in unexplained circumstances of a man in Cork City in the early hours of Saturday, 29th August, 2020," a spokesperson for the force said.

"Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene at approximately 1.10am following reports of an unconscious male outside a residence at Eagle Valley, Wilton, Cork City.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The house has been sealed off for a technical examination and a post-mortem will take place on the man's remains.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí say.

Read More

Fianna Fáil TD explains decision to axe plans to allow gardaí break up house parties

More in this section

LC%20sextant%2013 Watch: Historic bar demolished as debate on the future of Cork's docklands ignites
Michael Healy Rae9 Michael Healy-Rae hits out as pubs offered 'virtually nothing' by Government
Military accident Girl, 5, rushed to hospital after being struck by car while cycling

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

  • 9
  • 13
  • 33
  • 38
  • 45
  • 46
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices