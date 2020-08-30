Investigation launched into death of man, 20s, in Killarney overnight

A scene has been cordoned off at a well-known hotel and concert venue in the town
A scene has been cordoned off at a well-known hotel and concert venue in Killarney.

Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 10:50 AM
Anne Lucey

An investigation is underway in Co Kerry into the unexplained death of a man in his 20s found unconscious outside a premises on the outskirts of Killarney, gardaí have confirmed.

A scene at well-known hotel on the Muckross Road has been cordoned off and the young man is believed to be from north Cork.

The body remains at the scene.

A post mortem will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the investigation, a garda spokesperson said.

"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of a man that occurred on Saturday, 29th August, 2020, outside a premises on the Muckross Road in Killarney, Co Kerry," they said.

Gardaí arrived at the scene at approximately 11.40pm last night and observed an unconscious man lying outside the entrance. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination while investigations are ongoing.

Separately, videos are circulating widely on social media of crowded streets in Killarney at the weekend, with party-goers some with shirts off, seen jumping onto telephone boxes which now contain defibrillators. 

People are seen in the videos drinking on the streets cheering at passing cars from crowded footpaths on the town's main street.

This is the latest in a series of crowded street scenes of partying being posted on social media in the tourist town in the past number of weeks.

