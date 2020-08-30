Missing Tipp boy, 5, found safe and well

Update: Fionn Bates has been found safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their help in the search.

Earlier: Gardaí appeal for information on boy, 5, missing from Co Tipperary

Fionn Bates is missing from his home in Clonmel since yesterday.

"An Garda Síochána believe Fionn is in the company of his father, Adrian Bates (41 years old)," a garda spokesperson said.

"Gardaí believe that Fionn and Adrian travelled from Clonmel in a Silver Toyota Yaris with registration number 01MH2316.

"An Garda Síochána are not aware of Fionn’s whereabouts at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information on Fionn's whereabouts to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177 640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

They are also appealing to Fionn's father, Adrian Bates, to urgently make contact with An Garda Síochána.