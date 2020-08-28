Girl, 5, rushed to hospital after being struck by car while cycling

A young girl has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a car while cycling in Limerick this evening.

Gardaí from Roxboro Road attended the incident at Cois Luchra in the Dooradoyle area after the collision between the child and the car at around 6pm.

A garda spokesperson said the female pedal cyclist, aged five, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with minor injuries.

The male driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was sealed off for a time and garda investigations are ongoing.