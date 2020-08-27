Planning permission sought for new pedestrian access to Cork's Tramore Valley Park

Planning permission is finally being sought to convert a maintenance gate into a new pedestrian access to Cork’s Tramore Valley Park.

Almost 15 months since the park opened, the city council will publish details on Friday of its Part 8 planning process to provide a safe additional pedestrian and cycling access point to the vast urban parkland from South Douglas Road via Half Moon Lane.

The proposed works include new footpaths on Half Moon Lane and South Douglas Rd, a new signalised junction with controlled pedestrian crossing, the relocation of an existing controlled pedestrian crossing, a new uncontrolled pedestrian crossing on Half Moon Lane, a number of cycle stop points on South Douglas Road and Half Moon Lane, new public lighting, traffic calming measures, improved road markings and new signage, and carriageway resurfacing.

The park, on the site of the remediated city landfill, was officially opened in May 2019 but there has been constant criticism about its pedestrian and cycling access points.

There is an access point from the Douglas side but the Half Moon Lane maintenance gate has remained closed to the public.

Read More Almost 100 sites are derelict in Cork city

Pedestrians and cyclists have called repeatedly on the council to open the gate to the public but officials have insisted that a range of safety upgrades are required, first on Half Moon Lane and on its junction with South Douglas Rd, before public access to the park can be facilitated through this gate.

The Part 8 planning documents will be published on Friday, and will remain available for public consultation until September 25, with submissions accepted until October 9.

The feedback will be assessed before a report is prepared for councillors, who will decide whether to approve the scheme or not.

It is hoped that report would come before councillors before the end of the year, at which point contractors can be appointed to do the work.