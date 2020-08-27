People in Cork city call for changes to improve air quality

People want better cycling infrastructure, more trees, and cheaper and more reliable public transport to help improve Cork’s air quality.

They also want more car-free days, car bans to some air-quality blackspots, more streets pedestrianised and subsidies for cleaner domestic fuels.

And the authorities have been encouraged to be bolder and more ambitious on their emissions reduction targets.

If follows the publication of the results of the first Air Quality Survey of its kind in Cork.

The issue of air quality hit the headlines last December when the city recorded the worst air quality in Europe.

The data was recorded by a network of air quality sensors which have been deployed across the city as part of a pilot project involving Cork City Council and the Centre for Research into Atmospheric Chemistry (Crac) at UCC. It is the only network of its kind in the country.

The burning of solid fuels was blamed for the pollution spike, prompting calls from experts for “no-burn night alerts” to ban the lighting of solid fuel fires at certain times.

Just 1.5% of 744 surveyed described Cork's air quality as very good

As part of its work to prepare a new Air Quality Strategy, Cork City Council conducted a public survey to gauge public opinion on the issue.

Of the 744 people who responded, almost 83% described the issue of air-quality as very important but just 1.5% described Cork’s air quality as very good.

Almost 30% of people rated the city’s air-quality as ok with another 22% rating it as generally poor.

Motor vehicle emissions, the fumes from traffic congestion, and the burning of solid fuels and household fires, were the forms of pollution people were most concerned about, with many people blaming traffic fumes and citing a burning sensation in their lungs when traffic is busy.

They referred to respiratory illnesses linked to poor air quality, and said their health issues are exacerbated during winter months when there are more vehicles on the road, and fires are lit.

They raised concerns about open fires and the burning of rubbish, the odour from diesel fumes and exhaust emissions, along with that produced from home fires again, especially during the winter months.

The survey results will feed into the draft of the city’s Air Quality Strategy, due for publication for public consultation later this year.