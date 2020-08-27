Yellow rainfall warning in place for Munster and Leinster

Yellow rainfall warning in place for Munster and Leinster
High levels of rainfall following Storms Francis and Ellen has led to a renewed risk of flooding due to saturated ground. Picture: Damian Coleman
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 07:55 AM
Digital Desk staff

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Munster and Leinster.

The 24-hour alert has been in place since 1 o'clock this morning. 

Flooding's expected in the southern half of the country today. 

Met Éireann says rivers may burst their banks after heavy downpours in the past few days also.

Localised flooding is also expected due to saturated ground from Storm Francis and Storm Ellen. 

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland's Weather Channel, says some areas are in real danger after further heavy rain in the past few days.

Mr Nolan says: "Where we see the heaviest of the showers, so certainly looking at southern parts of Munster and maybe south-east Leinster,

"In these particular areas where the thunderstorms do develop, we can expect to see rainfall totals of between 20mm to possibly 30mm in one or two of the heavier locations. 

"Rainfall of that intensity falling in a short space of time, on top of the already saturated ground, it does bring with it a renewed risk of flooding in one or two places."

'This could be the end of my political chapter': Phil Hogan resigns over Golfgate

