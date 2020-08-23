News of Michael Collins trail softens blow of cancelled Béal na Bláth commemoration

The annual Béal na Bláth commemoration in West Cork isn't taking place this weekend but there is still good news for Michael Collins enthusiasts with confirmation work is underway on a Collins trail with signage which will link local areas of interest.

The Michael Collins trail is backed by the local authority and will incorporate clear signposting on roads around Clonakilty, local museums of interest and also sites such as Béal na Bláth where he was killed; Sam’s Cross where he regularly visited, and his birthplace at Woodfield.

Kilkenny-based Highway Safety Developments Ltd has been awarded the tender for the development of the €60,000 trail.

Meanwhile, members of the Michael Collins Commemoration Committee have concentrated their efforts this year on liaising with the Department of Defence in relation to making improvement works to the monument at Béal na Bláth.

The modest improvements will include better signage for visitors and making the site more wheelchair accessible.

The 98th commemoration of the death of Collins in an ambush in August 1922 at Béal na Bláth was cancelled arising out of Covid-19 health concerns. This is the first cancellation of the event in 50 years.

Chair of the Commemoration Committee, Cllr Garret Kelleher, says that they are looking forward to welcoming supporters of the commemoration back to Béal na Bláth in 2021.

"And most importantly for the centenary anniversary commemoration in August 2022. "

Last year the oration was delivered by economist Jim Power.

Previous speakers have included President Michael D Higgins, the late Brian Lenihan, broadcaster George Hook and former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Guest Speaker Minister Michael Creed addressing the large crowd at the annual Michael Collins Commemorations at Beal na mBlath in 2018. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The Free State finance minister and IRA commander was shot and killed in an ambush as he returned to Cork city on August 22, 1922, after completing a tour of inspection in west Cork. He died at the age of 31.

Collins is much commemorated in his native Clonakilty. Michael Collins House at Emmet Square in the town presents his life story in an accessible manner through guided tours, interactive displays, audio-visuals and artefacts.

The Michael Collins Centre, a family run interpretive centre and museum, located at Castleview just outside Clonakilty is also dedicated to telling his life story.

The centre is located on a beautiful site on the Crowley family farm, the highest point in the Clonakilty area.

The area surrounding the centre has been developed as a memorial park, which is laid out as a series of life-size memorials dedicated to characters, events and sites directly associated with Michael Collins.

The Béal na Bláth memorial is a 100m, life-size re-creation of the Béal na Blá ambush site, with replicas of the vehicles in Collins’ convoy: a Rolls-Royce Whippet armoured car called Sliabh na mBan, a Crossley Tender (troop lorry) and a Leyland Eight touring car.