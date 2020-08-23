Carrigaline crash leaves three injured, one in critical condition

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition in hospital after a two-car collision in Co. Cork last night.

The accident happened on the R610 at Raffeen, Carrigaline, at around 9.15pm last night.

The two cars collided head-on and the two drivers and a teenager were rushed to Cork University Hospital.

A 34-year-old man driving one of the cars is in a critical condition while the 56-year-old man driving the second car and a 17-year-old boy in the second car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was on or near the R160 at Raffeen, Carrigaline, Co. Cork between 9pm and 9.15pm last night, particularly any road users with dashcam footage, to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.