Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form to move online

People will be able to fill in their Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form online from next Wednesday.

The Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, has announced it will move to an online process next week.

The Government is still advising Irish citizens and residents against all non-essential international travel.

Minister Donnelly said the change will make the completion of the Locator Form easier for those who need to travel.

He added that they are also rolling out targeted public health advice by text message to passengers.