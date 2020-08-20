Cork village celebrating €250k Lotto win

While there was no winner of the €2m jackpot in the main draw, the Lotto Plus 2 top prize went to the Rebel County.

With Storm Ellen badly affected the county and the whole country suffering from the effects of Covid-19, the people of Ballydesmond at least have something to smile about.

The winning ticket was sold in Kearney’s Centra store in the village.

“It’s absolutely magical! This is our first big Lotto win and we are absolutely thrilled," said Seamus Kearney, the store owner.

"The entire village is on tenterhooks this morning as they wait to hear the latest news from the winner who could well be from the village," he added.

"Make no mistake about it, €250,000 will be a life-changing sum for many of our customers and this is the sort of good news and excitement that the community of Ballydesmond needed after all of the recent worries with Storm Ellen.

The winning numbers from the Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 06, 09, 10, 30, 34, 47 and the bonus was 29.