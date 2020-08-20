Cork village celebrating €250k Lotto win

"Make no mistake about it, €250,000 will be a life-changing sum for many of our customers"
Cork village celebrating €250k Lotto win
File photo
Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 13:01 PM
Joel Slattery

While there was no winner of the €2m jackpot in the main draw, the Lotto Plus 2 top prize went to the Rebel County.

With Storm Ellen badly affected the county and the whole country suffering from the effects of Covid-19, the people of Ballydesmond at least have something to smile about.

The winning ticket was sold in Kearney’s Centra store in the village.

“It’s absolutely magical! This is our first big Lotto win and we are absolutely thrilled," said Seamus Kearney, the store owner.

"The entire village is on tenterhooks this morning as they wait to hear the latest news from the winner who could well be from the village," he added.

"Make no mistake about it, €250,000 will be a life-changing sum for many of our customers and this is the sort of good news and excitement that the community of Ballydesmond needed after all of the recent worries with Storm Ellen.

The winning numbers from the Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 06, 09, 10, 30, 34, 47 and the bonus was 29.

More in this section

JCBand1BrigadeCUH02(1) Fire brigades help woman in labour during Storm Ellen in Cork
Flooding in Skibbereen.jpg 'This shouldn’t be happening': Skibbereen floods despite €18m defences
1833059_2_org_bn-1007878_c18c831b88fb4dcaaaf0b1f1d1cea6fe.jpg Cork player scoops €250,000 in Lotto Plus 2 draw

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

  • 5
  • 18
  • 34
  • 40
  • 42
  • 44
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices