Cork proves Ireland's most popular 'Staycation' destination

With overseas travel largely unavailable due to government restriction brought in to combat the coronavirus pandemic, people have been encouraged to holiday in Ireland.

And Leeside has proved the most popular destination, followed by Kerry as people have headed south for a break.

Cork is most popular destination for those coming from Dublin, it emerged.

Meanwhile, Kerry is most popular destination for people leaving Leeside.

The research, conducted by AIB also found that people are spending more money in pubs - largely due to the fact that food worth at least €9 must be purchased for somebody to be allowed buy alcohol.

Since reopening, those in Monaghan (€40.95) and Kilkenny (€38.28) are spending the most in pubs per card transaction and those in Clare (€28.46) and Donegal (€30.19) are spending the least, according to the research.

“After coming to a complete standstill as a result of Covid-19 we saw encouraging signs within the tourism and hospitality sectors in their first month of re-opening as people were allowed travel and visit hotels, pubs and restaurants again," said Rachel Naughton, Head of SME Banking, AIB.