Second Cork player wins big on Euromillions

Another lotto player in Co Cork has won big today on the National lottery.

A winning ticket was sold in Cork from the National Lottery’s EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle draw.

The draw is worth €1m and is the second special raffle held this week.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, an online player in Cork won €1m prize.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery is urging anyone who has bought a ticket this week to check to see if they are the winner.

“What a week it has been for EuroMillions players in Cork, where both €1 million ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prizes have been sold. The first was won by an online player registered in Cork and now just four days later the Rebel County has another brand new National Lottery millionaire," the spokesperson said.

"So we’re now urging anyone who bought a EuroMillions ticket for last night’s draw in Cork to check those tickets very carefully to see if their code number is I-JML-99060. If it is – congratulations. You are Ireland’s newest millionaire!"

The National Lottery aims to name the store who sold the winning ticket soon.

“As with any prize win worth €1 million or above, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in.

"If you are the winner of the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize of €1 million, be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or by emailing claims@lottery.ie and we’ll begin the process of you claiming your life-changing prize”.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot of €86m last night, which is expected to rise to an estimated €95m next week.