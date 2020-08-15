Fine Gael councillor warns of further lockdown measures in Tipperary

A Tipperary councillor said the county could be placed into a localised lockdown by Monday if a Covid-19 outbreak at a mushroom plant there is not contained.

Walsh Mushrooms in Golden has suspended operations yesterday following reports 11 workers have tested positive for Covid-19.

All 170 of its staff are now undergoing testing to assess if the virus has spread.

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Fitzgerald said the next 48 hours will be crucial.

Mr Fitzgerald said: "The worst case scenario the HSE people told me yesterday evening is that by Monday evening Tipperary could be closed down.

"In the very same way hopefully that doesn't happen.

"Let's hope that the next 48 hours, the results will be good and it won't come to that."