Air and sea search underway for two women missing in Galway Bay

Two young women who set out on stand-up paddleboards from Furbo last evening failed to return to shore.
File photo of a lifeboat. Picture: Don MacMonagle
Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 09:33 AM
Lorna Siggins

An extensive air and sea search is underway in Galway Bay after two young women who set out on stand-up paddleboards from Furbo last evening failed to return to shore.

The two women, aged 17 and 23, left Furbo beach at around 8pm on Wednesday.

The alarm was raised at 9pm when they had not returned.

The women were wearing buoyancy aids, and sea conditions were calm but with an offshore north-westerly breeze.

The RNLI Aran island and Galway lifeboats, the Irish Coast Guard’s Shannon and Sligo-based helicopters, and Doolin and Costello Coast Guard units have been searching throughout the night for the two women, while local volunteers have also been combing the coastline.

Galway RNLI operations manager Mike Swan said that crews have been searching extensively throughout the night since the alarm was raised.

“The search area had focused on the inner Galway bay area and had extended west to Black Head,”he said.

Salthill Garda station is co-ordinating efforts. Shoreline searches are being organised in the Barna, Furbo and Spiddal areas on the north of the bay and on the south side of the bay in the Kinvara, Ballyvaughan and Newquay areas.

