Cork motorists urged to take care as roads flooded overnight

A number of roads in Cork are impassable this morning after heavy rain in the city and county overnight.

The County Council are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads this morning due to the conditions.

The N71 is still flooded at Rosscarbery and about halfway between there and Leap at Connonagh, according to the AA.

The main N71 road at Rosscarbery right now by the turn off for Glandore. pic.twitter.com/Y1kjCzLwF6 — Jim Daly (@jimdalyclon) August 13, 2020

Diversions are in place, with heavy goods vehicles asked to divert via Drinagh (R637) and Ballygurteen (R599).

Meanwhile, the Rosscarbery/Glandore Rd (R597) is still impassable in places due to flooding with motorists asked to use an alternative route this morning.

The section of Sunday's Well Road towards Thomas Davis Bridge is flooded. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/gbMy52hHlR — RedFM News (@RedFMNews) August 13, 2020

A yellow rain warning in Cork and across most of Munster ended at 9am this morning.