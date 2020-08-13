Cork motorists urged to take care as roads flooded overnight

Cork motorists urged to take care as roads flooded overnight
Spot flooding in Cork after heavy rain overnight. Picture: Twitter / Jim Daly & Twitter / C103
Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 10:07 AM

A number of roads in Cork are impassable this morning after heavy rain in the city and county overnight.

The County Council are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads this morning due to the conditions. 

The N71 is still flooded at Rosscarbery and about halfway between there and Leap at Connonagh, according to the AA.

Diversions are in place, with heavy goods vehicles asked to divert via Drinagh (R637) and Ballygurteen (R599).

Meanwhile, the Rosscarbery/Glandore Rd (R597) is still impassable in places due to flooding with motorists asked to use an alternative route this morning.

A yellow rain warning in Cork and across most of Munster ended at 9am this morning.

