Tributes paid to Paddy Sheehan, former Fine Gael TD

Tributes have been paid following the death of one of West Cork’s longest-serving public representatives - former Fine Gael TD Paddy Sheehan - just a week after the death of his beloved wife, Frances.

Mr Sheehan, 87, from Schull, who was involved in politics for over 50-years, was first elected to Cork County Council in 1967 before being elected a TD for Cork South West from 1981 to 2002.

Despite losing the seat to Fianna Fáil’s Denis O’Donovan in Fine Gael's disastrous 2002 election, he stood for election again and, at the age of 74, he won the seat back before retiring from politics in 2011.

Outspoken and colourful on local issues, he was a champion of rural Ireland, and of West Cork in particular, with a special focus on agriculture and fishing.

He took particular pride in delivering almost 20 pier extensions across West Cork.

He was his party’s deputy spokesperson on agriculture with special responsibility for forestry until 2010 when he had to resign the position after controversy.

Sad news today, the mighty & great Paddy Sheehan has passed away this morning. A true servant to the people. One of the finest public representatives West Cork ever had. A privilege to serve with him. RIP Paddy Sheehan pic.twitter.com/WHsBNFfTOD — Tim Lombard (@voteTimLombard) August 10, 2020

He issued a full and unreserved apology in September 2010 for his behaviour towards a garda the previous July who had stopped him driving out of Leinster House grounds while he was under the influence of alcohol.

An internal garda report said he had threatened her career and said she would never be promoted if Fine Gael got into power.

When he retired from politics in 2011, he said that was “all water under the bridge” and that the issue has been “blown out of all proportion by journalists”.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard described Mr Sheehan as a true servant to the people.

“He was one of the finest public representatives West Cork ever had - a privilege to serve with him,” he said.

Mr Sheehan’s wife, Frances, died just last Monday.

The couple is survived by their four children, Diarmuid, Deirdre, Eucharia and Maebh, and their grandchildren.