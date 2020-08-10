Cork-based crew set new world record with Thunder Child II

Cork-based crew set new world record with Thunder Child II
The crew aboard Thunder Child II set what is believed to be a new world record.
Monday, August 10, 2020 - 14:19 PM
Eoin English

The Irish-built James Bond-style wave-piercing vessel, Thunder Child II, has set what’s believed to be a new world record for the Cork-Fastnet-Cork trip in an over 50ft powerboat.

The Cork-based Safehaven Marine crew are now waiting for their time to be ratified by the power-boating governing body UIM - the Union Internationale Motonautique - before being declared an official record.

Thunder Child 11's crew of Frank Kowalski, centre, Ciaran Monks, Carl Randalls, Robert Guzik and Mary Power aboard Thunder Child II.
With skipper Frank Kowalski at the helm, and crewed by Ciaran Monks, Carl Randalls, Mary Power and Robert Guzik, the 75ft-long vessel, powered by four 650hp Caterpillar engines and four France Helices SDS surface drives, crossed the start line off Weaver’s Point at 2pm yesterday bound for the iconic lighthouse.

A flotilla of boats was waiting to watch as they rounded Fastnet about eight miles off the coast at 3.21pm, doing about 40knots.

Thunder Child II on its driveby in Cobh last night for frontline workers.
They powered back to Cork, crossing the finish line at Weaver’s Point in an unofficial time of 2:36:31.

Safehaven Marine’s vessel hit a top speed of 53kts during the 115-nautical mile round trip to the famous lighthouse.

