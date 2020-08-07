60 new fintech jobs can be worked in Kerry or remotely 

Fexco is recruiting 60 customer service staff.
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 21:11 PM

Sixty new jobs are being created at a financial services company which can be worked in its Kerry offices or from successful candidates' own homes.

Fexco, a global fintech company, is recruiting 60 new staff to meet an increased demand in its outsourcing business.

The customer service roles can be worked from its headquarters in Killorglin, its Caherciveen office, or remotely.

The closing date for applications for the full- and part-time roles is August 16.

The Irish-owned company had requested 150 redundancies in June after business crashed due to Covid-19 chaos. 

Foreign exchange services is one of its main operations and it is also the biggest shareholder in Goodbody Stockbrokers, which it is selling. In 2018, the company earned profits of €17.5m from income of €236m. 

