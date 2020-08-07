Presence of toxic bacteria at popular beaches results in swimming ban in north and west Clare

Heavy rainfall led to runoff from farmland which polluted rivers and then coastal waters. 
Lahinch is one of the affected beaches. File picture: Brian Gavin/Press 22
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 20:48 PM

Toxic bacteria from agricultural pollution has caused a swimming ban to be put in place across north and West Clare. 

Heavy rainfall led to runoff from farmland and septic tanks entering local rivers which then polluted coastal waters with toxic E coli bacteria.

The four affected beaches — Lahinch, White Strand Miltown Malbay, Spanish Point, and Kilkee —are all usually Blue Flag beaches due to excellent water quality. 

It is the second swimming ban in two weeks for some Co Clare beaches.

Shifting rain patterns and insufficient agricultural regulations are exacerbating the problem, a document from An Taisce, Ireland's National Trust, said. 

“It’s the worst possible time for this to happen, when Irish people are trying to salvage the summer as best they can," Dr Elaine McGoff, Natural Environment Officer with An Taisce said. 

"The economic and social impacts from this sort of an event are considerable, not to mention the ecological impacts on our already beleaguered marine wildlife.” 

