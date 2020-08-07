Gardaí seek help to find Youghal girl missing for eight days

Gardaí seek help to find Youghal girl missing for eight days
Kayla Ryan
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 13:44 PM
digital desk

Gardaí are asking for help to find a 15-year-old girl missing from her home in Youghal, Co. Cork.

Kayla Ryan went missing on Thursday, July 30, at around 6pm. She was last seen in the Co. Cork town.

Kayla is described as being five feet two inches tall with blue eyes, long brown hair and an average build. 

When last seen, she was wearing a black hoodie, black trousers and runners.

Kayla is known to frequent the Bandon, Dunmanway and Mallow areas in Co. Cork.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Kayla Ryan was last seen in Youghal.
Kayla Ryan was last seen in Youghal.

Read More

Cork Luas: Consultants appointed to develop light rail route options

More in this section

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork charity says homeless women being sexually assaulted 'in plain sight'
washington-street-amended LRT.jpg Cork Luas: Consultants appointed to develop light rail route options
DK07082020 FOTA 010.jpg Fota's newborn cheetah cubs come out to play
missing peoplechild safetyplace: youghal

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

  • 10
  • 14
  • 25
  • 36
  • 38
  • 47
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices