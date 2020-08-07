Gardaí seek help to find Youghal girl missing for eight days

Gardaí are asking for help to find a 15-year-old girl missing from her home in Youghal, Co. Cork.

Kayla Ryan went missing on Thursday, July 30, at around 6pm. She was last seen in the Co. Cork town.

Kayla is described as being five feet two inches tall with blue eyes, long brown hair and an average build.

When last seen, she was wearing a black hoodie, black trousers and runners.

Kayla is known to frequent the Bandon, Dunmanway and Mallow areas in Co. Cork.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

