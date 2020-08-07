Cork Luas: Consultants appointed to develop light rail route options

Computer generated image of the Cork LUAS system as part of the CMATS.
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 12:35 PM
Eoin English

An engineering firm has been appointed to identify route options and develop initial designs for the proposed €1bn Cork light rail system.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the National Transport Authority (NTA) have confirmed today that Jacobs Engineering Ireland has been awarded the contract to do the work on the proposed Light Rail Transit (LRT) system which will run from Ballincollig, on the western outskirts of Cork city, to Mahon Point in the east.

The 17km east-west Luas-style system is one of the biggest elements of the ambitious Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS).

This proposed Luas scheme will provide a high-capacity, high-frequency public transport link from the eastern to the western suburbs of Cork and will serve a large number of significant destinations including Ballincollig, the proposed Cork Science and Innovation Park (CSIP), Cork Institute of Technology (CIT), Cork University Hospital (CUH), University College Cork (UCC), Cork City Centre, Kent Station/Cork North Docklands, Cork South Docklands and Mahon.

TII chief executive officer Michael Nolan said he was very pleased to be able to announce the result of the tender competition for the route selection work.

Image showing a planned LUAS for Cork sharing the old Blackrock railway line greenway.

“Light rail has proven itself in many cities, including Dublin, and TII is very enthusiastic about working with the NTA and all the regional stakeholders in taking this project forward in Cork,” he said.

NTA chief executive, Anne Graham, said when the NTA met with the elected members of Cork City Council in recent weeks, it was clear that there was overwhelming support for the measures contained in CMATS.

“It was also clear to us that if the strategy is to remain a credible document in the eyes of people in Cork, it is essential that progress is made on the delivery of the key elements, sooner rather than later,” she said.

“That is why today’s announcement is significant, and we believe that it is a clear signal that implementation of the Strategy is now under way.”

