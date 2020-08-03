Two dead, one injured as car goes into river in Co Cork

Two dead, one injured as car goes into river in Co Cork

A fourth male occupant of the vehicle was uninjured.

Monday, August 03, 2020 - 08:52 AM
Joel Slattery

Two men have died after a single-vehicle crash in Co Cork in the early hours this morning.

A man in his 40s and a teenager were both pronounced dead at the scene, a garda spokesperson said.

It is believed the car went off the road and into a river.

The incident occurred on the Kenmare Road near Glengarriff.

Another man has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. 

"The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested at the scene. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place," a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí at Bantry are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

