Man dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Cork 

Gardaí were called to reports of a missing person in the water in Ballincollig Regional Park at around 8.30 last night.

Monday, August 03, 2020 - 08:33 AM
Joel Slattery and Liz Dunphy

A man in his 40s has died after he got into difficulty while trying to help another man from drowning in Co Cork.

Members of the Coast Guard and Cork City Search and Rescue assisted officers in a search operation last night.

The man was discovered later on, and pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed that he entered the water in an attempt to help another man who appeared to be in difficulty.

Divers and a sonar scanning the river bed were used in the search.

He had reportedly been at Ballincollig’s Regional Park with his brother and a friend before the incident near a damaged weir in the River Lee yesterday.

The local coroner has been notified and the body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that enquiries into the death are ongoing.

