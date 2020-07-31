Man critical, two more seriously injured, after crash in west Cork

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in west Cork yesterday evening.
The single-vehicle collision happened in Trafrask, Adrigole, shortly after 6pm.
The car left the road and went into a ditch, and three men in their 30s were seriously injured.
They were taken to Cork University Hospital, and one man is now in a critical condition.
Garda forensics are yet to carry out a forensic examination.
The road is currently open, but it will be closed for a short time for a forensic exam.