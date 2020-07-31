Man critical, two more seriously injured, after crash in west Cork

Man critical, two more seriously injured, after crash in west Cork

They were taken to Cork University Hospital, and one man is now in a critical condition. File Picture Denis Minihane.

Friday, July 31, 2020 - 09:56 AM
digital desk

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in west Cork yesterday evening.

The single-vehicle collision happened in Trafrask, Adrigole, shortly after 6pm.

The car left the road and went into a ditch, and three men in their 30s were seriously injured.

They were taken to Cork University Hospital, and one man is now in a critical condition.

Garda forensics are yet to carry out a forensic examination.

The road is currently open, but it will be closed for a short time for a forensic exam.

Read More

Skellig Star direct provision centre to be closed

More in this section

S+Star+Celebrate06 Skellig Star direct provision centre to be closed
DK21072020 Weather 005.jpg Covid-19 concerns close Skellig Michael for rest of 2020 
CUH Labs 18.JPG Covid-19: Teagasc to do DNA sequencing to identify strains of virus found here
crashroad accidentplace: cork

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

  • 3
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices