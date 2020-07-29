GSOC investigate after man who interacted with gardaí three times in one night dies in hospital

The Garda ombudsman is investigating after a man who interacted with gardaí three times in one night died in hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after the man died in Kilkenny this week.

Officers said they were called to the An Grianan housing estate in Killenaule, Co. Tipperary, at 6.30pm on Sunday evening where a man had a "significant injury" to his arm at a house there.

There were a number of other people at the house. The man was taken to hospital for treatment, but later left.

He was then found walking on the M8 Motorway in the vicinity of Junction 6 (Horse & Jockey) at 12.30am on Monday. Gardaí removed him and brought him to the Chapelfield Estate in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny, where they left him at the front door of a house.

At 1.49am, officers got a report of an incident at a house in the housing estate, and the man was brought by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he later died.

Gardaí have said they are not treating the incident as sinister at this stage.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for information from the following people:

* Anyone who was in the An Grianan area of Killenaule, Co Tipperary on the afternoon of Sunday the 26th July 2020. Gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to any person who attended at the house with the man and his friends over the course of the afternoon.

* Anyone who saw a male on the M8 Motorway near the Horse and Jockey junction (Junction 6) on the Northbound carriageway between 12.00am and 12.45am on the morning of the 27th July 2020.

* Anyone who was in the vicinity of Chapelfield Estate in Urlingford on the between 1.00am and 3.30am on the morning of the 27th July 2020 To contact Thurles Garda Station call 0504 25100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111