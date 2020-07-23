Plans lodged for massive student development on North Main Street

Plans for another large-scale student development in Cork city have been lodged, as BMOR Developments Limited looks to build accommodation to house nearly 280 students on North Main Street.

The London-based development company, with Irish directors, is looking to develop 49 student apartments with 279 beds, as well as two retail units, and a coffee shop or restaurant. It has previously been reported that the project will cost an estimated €25m.

The development is earmarked for a key brownfield development site at the heart of the historic spine of Cork's city centre. The land has been vacant since it was destroyed by fire in 2008 and was previously partly occupied by the Munster Furniture store. It will also occupy 92 North Main Street, formerly Molloy’s Footwear, as well as 95 and 96 North Main Street, both of which are vacant.

In its application, BMOR said the area has deteriorated in recent years. The North Main Street area, in general, is in need of regeneration, they claim.

The existing North Main Street site.

The company also state that once the development is completed, it will be managed by an “experienced operator” which will handle matters such as security, maintenance, disciplinary procedures, community relations, and student services.

BMOR also say that the lack of proposed parking with the scheme will “result in a development that promotes sustainable modes of transport".

The site is located in one of the oldest parts of Cork and, as such, "a comprehensive archaeological testing strategy" will make sure that proposed development does not result in "undue impact to the rich archaeological heritage in the area.”

The new proposal for apartments on North Main Street.

Colman’s Lane will remain accessible to the public during the day time. It will, however, be gated and access restricted by use of a fob system at night.

It was previously reported that BMOR has plans to redevelop the largely mothballed North Main Street Shopping Centre, vacated by anchor tenant Dunnes Stores four years ago. No plans have yet been revealed, though.

The student apartment development is the latest in a series of proposals for the city centre. In recent weeks, proposals have been lodged for a 216-bed complex on Orchard Road near UCC, while developers behind complexes on Washington Street and Bandon Road have sought approval to increase the size of their plans.

There are currently around 2,500 dedicated student beds under construction in the UCC campus vicinity, and estimates say the market will need over 5,000 by 2024.