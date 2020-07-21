New Cork city policing unit makes 60 drug detections in a month

Cork's new city centre policing unit has made 60 drugs detection in a little over a month since it was set up, the force has revealed.

A garda spokesman said that since the unit was set up in mid-June it has carried out 220 searches of people on the street which has resulted in 10 detections of drugs for sale and supply and 50 detections of possession for personal use.

The individuals were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act, as gardaí believed the person may be in possession of drugs. Among the drugs seized are heroin, cocaine, MDMA, tablets and cannabis.

The new unit is made up of one Sergeant and eight gardaí. They are mainly a high visibility unit but occasionally carry out plainclothes drugs operations.

They are deployed at times and locations that have been identified as "hot spots” for crime by the Garda Analysis Services.

Whilst out on high visibility patrols, targeting anti-social behaviour and thefts from local business, the unit have also seized 11 knives and one baton; as well as seven detections for public order and 13 for theft from shop incidents.

Speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station, Inspector Gary McPolin said: "We work closely with all of our stakeholders to make Cork City a safer place.

"Thousands of people come and go through the city each day, but there are a small minority who are caught up in crime.

"Cork is a safe place to live, work and visit. All of our gardaí have an active role in drug enforcement and patrolling our busy streets, but to have a dedicated, high visibility unit in the city to disrupt street level drug offences, anti-social behavior and thefts from local business, it will hopefully benefit the whole community and make Cork a safer place.”