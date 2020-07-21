Teen arrested in relation to attempted hijacking in Cork city

A man in his late teens has been arrested in relation to an attempted hijacking in Cork city.

The incident occurred on Grand Parade at around 7pm yesterday.

Gardaí said a man approached a car that was parked on Grand Parade and threatened the two occupants.

He demanded that they drive him to a destination and jumped into the back seat of the car where he produced what is believed to be a knife.

The car remained stationary and the man ran from the scene in the direction of Bishop Lucy Park.

Gardaí said that no one was injured during the incident.

A statement revealed that the incident was reported to gardaí in Anglesea Street and a description of the suspect was circulated to all gardaí in the area.

Members of the City Centre Policing Unit in Cork City carried out a patrol of the area and arrested a man, aged in his late teens.

He was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.