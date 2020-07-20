'She had a great spirit': Scally Report author pays tribute to Ruth Morrissey

The public health expert behind the CervicalCheck review says Ruth Morrissey was a remarkable and outstanding woman.

Tributes are continuing to be paid to the 39-year-old who passed away yesterday at a hospice in Limerick.

She was previously awarded €2.1m by the High Court for the misreading of two smear tests.

Her family says the HSE and the State have never apologised over what happened.

Dr Gabriel Scally, author of the Scally Report into the CervicalCheck controversy, said Ruth was a remarkable woman.

“I was very saddened to hear of Ruth’s death,” he said.

He added that “through the whole CervicalCheck debacle”, Ms Morrissey “was very, very positive even in some dark times.

File photo of Gabriel Scally, who said Ms Morrissey "was very, very positive even in some dark times". Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Through their solicitor, Cian O'Carroll, Ms Morrissey's husband Paul spoke upon his wife's passing.

"Though just 39 years old, Ruth achieved so much in her life and chief among those accomplishments is the love she and Paul shared and the wonderful daughter they brought into this world and raised with love.

"Despite the magnitude of the harm caused to her by avoidable errors, despite the broken promise of a Taoiseach who said no other woman would have to go to trial, despite using Ruth as a test case through the final years and months of her life, neither the HSE nor the State has ever apologised to her, and now it is too late.

"Ruth’s life was a very happy one and none of the hardships of recent years robbed her of her good cheer and positive spirit.

Ruth and Paul Morrissey. Picture: Collins Courts

Yesterday, the Taoiseach and the President led the tributes to the campaigner.

Micheál Martin said that Ms Morrissey was “a brave, courageous woman who worked tirelessly for others and for future generations of women in this country.

“She was generous of spirit and had the interests of others at heart.” President Michael D Higgins added: “So many people across Ireland will have learned with great sadness of the passing of Ruth Morrissey.

"Ruth Morrissey’s tremendous courage in an arduous campaign for truth and justice leaves a legacy of courage for all Irish people, and for those campaigning for women’s right to healthcare in particular.”