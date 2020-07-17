Cobh deaths: Brother wants to see report into killing

The brother of a man who fatally stabbed his wife before taking his own life has appealed to the Taoiseach to ensure that he and his parents get access to a long-awaited mental health care report into the tragedy almost six years ago.

Kevin Greaney issued his appeal last night after revealing that next-of-kin legal advice to the HSE in relation to the ‘systems analysis review’ of the care afforded to Michael Greaney in the months before the double-stabbing tragedy in Cork in 2014 could prevent the release of the report to him and to his ageing parents.

Mr Greaney said when Fianna Fáil was in opposition, key figures supported his calls for an independent enquiry into the horrific family tragedy.

“Now that they are in government, they must not renege on that stance,” Mr Greaney said.

“Four years ago, we were told that the HSE report into what happened was concluded and that we would have it within two weeks.

But four years on, we are still waiting.

"We were never given one ounce of information from the HSE about what happened.

"And now the HSE has legal advice which means we might never see it. I have no intention of giving up. I am determined to find the truth.”

On December 28, 2014, Michael Greaney attacked one of his daughters, who managed to flee the house, before he fatally stabbed his wife, Valerie, and then took his own life in the family home.

In 2017, a double inquest into their deaths heard how Michael had attacked a family member and attempted to take his own life in May 2013, and was detained at the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) in Dublin.

He was released from care six weeks later under strict conditions which included that he not return to the family home but following a court application, supported by his family, the restrictions were lifted and he returned to the family home.

Two months later, he fatally stabbed his wife and then took his own life.

Six years on, Kevin Greaney said he and his parents still don’t have detailed information about the care Michael received and now fear they won’t get access to the HSE review.

He said the family learned through a letter from the Department of Health to Micheál Martin in January, before his election as Taoiseach, that the HSE-commissioned ‘systems analysis review’ into the case was, at that stage, still not complete due to "a number of factors including the complexity of the case and the number of people involved".

The department also told Mr Martin that on foot of legal advice, the HSE had been advised that the review could only be released to the “legally appointed personal representative in the estate of Michael Greaney” - his daughter - and that her written permission would be required to allow the HSE share it with others.

The department also said it was satisfied that the review is independent and that it would be best to wait for it to be completed, and for its findings to be considered before a decision is made on any further enquiry.

Pieta House on 1800 247 247, or the Samaritans on 116 123.