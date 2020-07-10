People of Limerick asked what they want to see from directly elected Mayor

People in Limerick are being asked to outline what they want from their directly elected mayor.

Last year the county became the first in Ireland to vote in favour of choosing their own mayor, rather than by a vote from councillors.

Minister for State for Local Government Peter Burke is now asking locals to offer their opinions on what the role should look like.

“We want the people of Limerick to be involved and invested in this major reform project, which offers huge potential for their city and county," he said.

"We encourage everyone in Limerick to participate in shaping this new role of Mayor,” added the Minister.

A web-based consultation portal has been designed by University of Limerick staff especially for this exercise.

“On 24 May 2019, the people of Limerick voted to be the first county in Ireland where people will directly elect their mayor. We are now asking the people to think about the potential in that role for Limerick and to tell us what they would like of their new Mayor,” said the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Michael Collins.

“Limerick has a reputation for being at the forefront of innovation and, once again, together with our partners in UL have developed a new and exciting way for people to have their say,” he added.