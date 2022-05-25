Man, 40s, arrested following €2.8m cannabis seizure in Rosslare 

One man has been arrested following the seizure of €2.8m worth of cannabis at Rosslare Europort this afternoon.
The drugs were uncovered when, as part of routine profiling, Revenue officers stopped and searched a Spanish-registered articulated lorry and its accompanying trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.
Through the use of Revenue's mobile X-ray scanner, the officers discovered almost 140kg of cannabis hidden inside a consignment of vegetables.
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene by gardaí and taken to Wexford Garda Station.
A Revenue spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.