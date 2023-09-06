Man questioned after 25k litres of beer seized in Co Wexford

A man has been questioned following the seizure of 25,000 litres of beer in Co Wexford on Wednesday.
The consignment arrived in an accompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France this afternoon.
The illegal alcohol, branded ‘San Miguel’ has a retail value of nearly €99,500, and represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €46,500.
Both the trailer and the alcohol were seized, and the driver of the load has been questioned.
Elsewhere, a man in his 30s was questioned after the discovery of almost 54,000 illegal cigarettes in Louth and Dublin.
The seized cigarettes, branded ‘Marlboro Gold’ and ‘L & M’, have a retail value of €42,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €33,200.
Investigations are ongoing.
These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling, and the supply of illegal tobacco products.
If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue on 1800 295 295.