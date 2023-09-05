Man left Cork service station in stolen car without paying for €87 worth of diesel

Drive-offs are becoming a huge problem for garages in Cork City, a district court judge said as he jailed one man for driving off from a service station without paying after his passenger pumped over €87 worth of diesel into the car.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a six-month sentence on Aaron Sheehan, of no fixed address, for stealing the fuel at the Marina filling station on Monahan Road, Cork, at lunchtime on June 19 last.