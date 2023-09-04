Student refused to leave Cork rental 'until she got her self-esteem back', court told

A Chinese student who was given notice to leave her rented accommodation after only days in Cork returned to the house for a cup of washing powder and told the landlady she was not leaving until she was compensated and “until she got her self-esteem back”.

33-year-old Jing Tang of no fixed address had no previous convictions. Having failed to appear in court for the case against her she was convicted in her absence of engaging in threatening behaviour, failing to leave a disturbance when directed by a garda and failing to appear at Cork District Court.

However, Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until September 4 for her to make a €300 contribution to Cork Simon Community.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that as a matter of principle she was refusing to pay this contribution. He said the case against her was previously dealt with in her absence and that she might have pleaded not guilty had she appeared.

He said that in what was a clear lack of understanding she chose not to attend court thinking that to do so would be an acknowledgement of guilt.

Judge Kelleher said the defendant could not take the law into her own hands. Jing Tang interrupted the judge to say in relation to the incident:

She abused me first. I have still some of my stuff out in that house, she kicked me out so suddenly and those gardaí arrested me.

Judge Kelleher said it was an unusual case and he concluded: “I find the facts proved but I will apply a dismissal under the Probation of Offenders Act.” Mr Buttimer said the defendant had no previous convictions in Ireland or in China.

He said the gardaí did give her an opportunity to leave the scene on the occasion but she stayed to protest, claiming she was being treated unfairly.

Garda testimony

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the background to the case was that Jing Tang is a Chinese student who arrived in Ireland on March 16 and was staying in a rented room at Park Na More, Ballincollig, County Cork.

“On Sunday March 19, the homeowner informed Ms Tang that she was terminating her lease and was giving her seven days' notice.

“Ms Tang left the house immediately. At 4.50pm on March 22 the landlady contacted gardaí in a distressed state to say that Ms Tang was banging on her door and threatening her. Gardaí arrived at the scene and met Ms Tang who was extremely irate and abusive.

“Ms Tang stated that she was present to retrieve a cupful of washing powder which she had left behind her. Once this was returned, Ms Tang refused to leave stating she was not leaving until she got her self-esteem back and was also seeking compensation for stress.

“She was shouting and abusive and there were numerous members of the public passing by. Gardaí attempted to reason with Ms Tang for 30 minutes and gave her numerous directions to leave the area but she failed to do so.

“Once Ms Tang had been escorted to the top of the estate she phoned the homeowner and again began to threaten her down the phone. Ms Tang was arrested and taken to Togher garda station where she was offered an adult caution. But she refused this and said she would rather go to court instead,” Sgt Davis said.