Gardaí investigating alleged machete attack recover weapon

Gardaí have recovered a weapon suspected of being used in a machete attack on a couple who tried to stop a teenager beating up a dog at a Dublin park in broad daylight in west Dublin.

Officers have also viewed CCTV footage and are working on identifying the two youths involved. The attack happened after a couple went to the aid of a dog that a teenager was beating in Hazelbury Park in Clonee in the mid-afternoon on Sunday, August 13.

After a verbal exchange it is understood the woman tried to phone gardaí and this sparked an attack, during which one of the youths pulled out what is described as a machete and struck her husband repeatedly on his arms.

Their attackers fled after which the couple rang gardaí. A statement from Garda HQ confirmed gardaí were investigating an assault that occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, August 13, in Dublin 15.

“Shortly before 4:30pm, it’s reported a male in his 40s was assaulted at Hazelbury Park in Clonee by a male who later fled the scene on foot,” the statement said. “The injured male was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries.”

It said the investigation was continuing at Blanchardstown Garda Station. They appealed for any witnesses to the assault to contact them.

Gardaí confirmed that CCTV footage that was gathered from near the scene had been reviewed. Officers are now trying to identify the suspected perpetrators.

In addition, gardaí said that a weapon had been recovered. This has been sent for forensic and DNA tests. No arrests have so far been carried out, but officers stressed their inquiries were ongoing.

“Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” the statement said.

In an interview with the Sunday World, the woman said her husband, a 46-year-old delivery driver, had been left with a broken elbow and lacerations to his arms and back. She said her husband, whose arm is now in a cast and is off work, was struck more than a dozen times.

She said she thought the attacker was “going to kill him” and said it was a “miracle” her husband didn’t die. The woman added that her husband tried to protect his head from the machete but that his arms and elbow got "all chopped up".