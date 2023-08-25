Two arrested as gardaí seize cocaine, cash, cars and designer watches in Galway

Cocaine worth €47,000 was seized in addition to €39,490 in cash and 10 Rolex and Hublot watches
Two arrested as gardaí seize cocaine, cash, cars and designer watches in Galway

Galway Seizure

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 19:57
Sally Gorman

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized cocaine, cash, cars and designer watches during searches at seven locations in Galway city and county on Friday.

Cocaine worth €47,000 was seized in addition to €39,490 in cash and 10 Rolex and Hublot watches.

Two cars and one van, all 2022 registered, were also seized.

Two men, both in their 30s, have been arrested in connection with this seizure. Both are currently being held at Garda stations in Galway.

The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and investigations are ongoing.

The seizures were made as part of Operation Tara which targets drugs and organised crime across the country.

Read More

Man and woman arrested following €810k drug seizure in Dublin

More in this section

Criminal Courts of Justice Plumber accused of sharing child sex abuse images via social media app
Call for better training for gardaí to tackle car theft rise instead of 'simply standing down' Call for better training for gardaí to tackle car theft rise instead of 'simply standing down'
Man and woman arrested following €810k drug seizure in Dublin Man and woman arrested following €810k drug seizure in Dublin
#Drugs Crisis
<p>Police say the cocaine was destined for more than 30 of Europe’s criminal gangs, based on the number of different logotypes on the consignment. Picture: iStock</p>

Spain seizes record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd