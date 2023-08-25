Two arrested as gardaí seize cocaine, cash, cars and designer watches in Galway

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized cocaine, cash, cars and designer watches during searches at seven locations in Galway city and county on Friday.
Cocaine worth €47,000 was seized in addition to €39,490 in cash and 10 Rolex and Hublot watches.
Two cars and one van, all 2022 registered, were also seized.
Two men, both in their 30s, have been arrested in connection with this seizure. Both are currently being held at Garda stations in Galway.
The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and investigations are ongoing.
The seizures were made as part of Operation Tara which targets drugs and organised crime across the country.