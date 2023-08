Gardaí seized €810,000 worth of drugs in west Dublin today.

Local gardaí and members of the Dublin Crime Response Team conducted a search and seized 8kgs of cocaine worth approximately €560,000 and 4kg of MDMA valued at €250,000.

The drugs have been sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland.

A man, aged in his 50s, and a woman, 40s, were arrested as part of the investigation.

The two are being detained at Dublin garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing.