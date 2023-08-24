Plumber accused of sharing child sex abuse images via social media app

A Dublin man has been accused of sharing child sex abuse videos using a social media app.

Conor O’Keefe, 34, formerly of Newland Manor Park, Clondalkin, but now residing at Dorset Street in the city centre, was charged under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

The plumber is accused of possession and distribution of child pornography at his former address on April 6 and April 16, 2022.

Detective Garda Katie Flood from the protective services unit objected to bail on Thursday due to the seriousness of the case. She told the court that gardaí received a notification about the online distribution of child pornography in videos via a social media account linked to an email address.

The contested bail hearing was told he assisted gardaí when they searched his home. Judge Cronin heard the accused gave gardaí passwords for his social media app and the PIN for his phone.

Detective Garda Flood alleged that the accused sent 12 videos over two dates using Kik. The accused told gardaí a video was sent to him, but he had not downloaded it, the court heard.

Bail hearing

The officer also cited flight-risk concerns because the accused had worked in Norway earlier this year.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Damien Coffey, the garda accepted that he had family ties and work commitments in the jurisdiction and returned from Norway. He had also remained at his address while gardaí awaited directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Pleading for bail, the solicitor told Judge Cronin that his client would abide by conditions and had a plausible account that he did not know what was shared.

Judge Cronin held it was unnecessary to deny the defendant’s application and set his bail bond at €250, but she required approval of a €5,000 independent surety. She remanded Mr O’Keefe in custody with consent to bail to appear again next week.

On taking up bail, the accused must sign on three days a week at a Garda station, surrender his passport and not apply for a duplicate or any travel documents, notify gardaí of any address change, and not use social media apps Kik or tagged.com.

The DPP has directed a trial on indictment at the Circuit Court level, which has broader sentencing powers. However, the DPP must complete a book of evidence and serve it on him before the District Court grants a return for trial order.