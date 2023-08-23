Three teens arrested following Dublin car chase

Three teenagers have been arrested after a stolen vehicle failed to stop for Gardaí.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the west Dublin area.

At around 12.30am, a car was directed to stop by Garaí in Lucan but it sped away.

A "managed containment operation" was carried out with the car brought to a halt using a stinger device on the N2 at Charlestown Place in Finglas.

It was later found that the car was subject to an "unauthorised taking".

Following the incident one boy in his late teens and two juveniles were arrested.

The three were taken to garda stations in north Dublin.

The boy in his late teens has since been charged and will appear before the court at a later date.

The two juveniles have been released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme.

Investigations are ongoing.