Two teenagers arrested in connection with assault and robbery of tourists in Temple Bar

A garda sign outside a station. Picture Dan Linehan

Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 08:00
David Kent

Two teenagers have been arrested by gardaí in connection with an assault and robbery of UK tourists in Temple Bar earlier this month.

Three men were hospitalised following the incident on Fownes Street Upper at around 10.05pm on August 11.

Three men, all aged in their 20s, were brought to St James' Hospital for treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

On Tuesday, gardaí confirmed that two people had been arrested — a male teenage juvenile and a man (aged in his late teens).

Both men were charged.

The man (aged in his late teens) is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at a later date.

The male teenage juvenile is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 2) on Tuesday.

