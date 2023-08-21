Man charged in connection with alleged stabbing on Grafton Street

Gardaí have charged a man in connection with an alleged assault on Grafton Street in Dublin on Sunday which saw another man receive stab wounds.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to St James Hospital to be treated for serious injuries including multiple stab wounds.
His injuries are not believed to be non-life threatening.
Upon receiving report of this incident Gardaí attended the scene and arrested a man aged in his 30s.
Another man aged in his 30s was taken to St James Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The man arrested was taken to a Garda station in Dublin City Centre and detained.
He has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before court on Monday.