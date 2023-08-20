Man hospitalised with serious injuries following assault in Dublin City 

A man was rushed to hospital following an assault in Dublin city on Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Grafton Street, Dublin 2.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to St James Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A man, also aged in his 30s, was arrested by gardaí after attending the scene.

He is currently being detained in a Garda station in Dublin City Centre under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"Investigations are ongoing," a garda spokesperson said.

"No further information is available at this time."