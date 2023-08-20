Man hospitalised with serious injuries following assault in Dublin City 

Man hospitalised with serious injuries following assault in Dublin City 

The incident happened on Grafton Street, Dublin 2. 

Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 13:59
Imasha Costa

A man was rushed to hospital following an assault in Dublin city on Sunday morning. 

The incident happened on Grafton Street, Dublin 2. 

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to St James Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. 

A man, also aged in his 30s, was arrested by gardaí after attending the scene. 

He is currently being detained in a Garda station in Dublin City Centre under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

"Investigations are ongoing," a garda spokesperson said. 

"No further information is available at this time."

More in this section

Newry couple found dead Deaths of elderly couple in Newry not being treated as suspicious
Tributes paid to 'true gent' who died following collision in Co Wicklow Tributes paid to 'true gent' who died following collision in Co Wicklow
Military accident Man dies in collision involving two e-scooters and a car in Louth
Gardai
<p>Carrigaline sporting clubs and members of the local community line the streets as the remains of André Castro Ladeiro are brought to the Church of Our Lady and St. John, Carrigaline. Picture; Eddie O'Hare</p>

Watch : Funeral of André Ladeiro

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd