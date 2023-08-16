Gardai launch probe after man threatens staff with knife in armed robbery

Gardaí have made an appeal to the public for information after an armed robbery in Longford.
A man entered a building on Earl Street in the midlands county on Tuesday afternoon armed with a knife.
He threatened staff and demanded money off them.
The staff did not give him any cash, but some items were robbed. No one was injured in the incident.
There have been no arrests so far in connection with the robbery.
Gardaí are appealing to any persons or road users who were in or around Earl Street, Longford on Tuesday August 15, between 9.30am and 10.15am and who may have video/dash cam footage or anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to them.
Anyone with information are asked to contact Longford Garda Station at 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.