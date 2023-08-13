Gardaí investigating hoax call that led to evacuations in Longford

Gardaí say they are now treating the call received as a hoax.
Two calls were reported to gardaí in Longford regarding suspicious devices. Picture: Pexels

Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 08:54
Michelle McGlynn

A shopping centre and a supermarket in Longford have been deemed safe following a security alert yesterday.

Shoppers and staff were evacuated from Longford Shopping Centre in the town centre and Dunnes Stores on Dublin Road shortly after 5pm on Saturday.

Two calls were reported to gardaí in Longford regarding suspicious devices.

Following these reports, gardaí liaised with specialist search resources and the Defence Forces.

A number of searches were carried out and no device was found so the locations were deemed safe.

Gardaí say they are now treating the call received as a hoax.

An investigation into all the circumstances of the call is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

